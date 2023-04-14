Finally The Spiciest Twist Is Here, Chandni To Marry Raunaq, Chandni and Roshni To Become Saas Bahu

MUMBAI:Star Plus is known to deliver intriguing and interesting content for its viewers. Audiences witness all emotions, ranging from love, drama, revenge, and many more through its highly engaging shows. The channel has an amazing lineup of shows like Anupama that showcases women empowerment, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Faltu that focus on family drama, and romance which has been well accepted by the viewers.

With the show, Chashni, Star Plus is raising its bar by creating a new leap in Indian television with a new and spiciest story that is based on two sisters who then turned out to become saas-bahu. Studded with twists and turns, Star Plus has brought a new story to the audience that has never been seen before on television with this new show, Chashni. Amandeep Sidhu essays the role of Chandni who is a fire fighter in the show, where, as Roshni is also a rebel. One incident alters the whole world of their equation and relationship. It is revealed that Roshni who is the younger sister, becomes the Saas of the elder one, Chandni. Sai Ketan Rao essays the role of Raunaq in the show. Chashni is produced by Sandiip Sikcand's Sol Productions.

With the recently aired promo, the audience has witnessed a high-voltage drama where Chandni is ready to marry Raunaq and also the truth about Roshni being her elder sister's Saas is revealed. Chandni to marry Raunaq and turn Bahu of her younger sister Roshni. Viewers to witness various emotions with the sister duo turning Saas Bahu. The drama that unfolds in the lives of Chandni and Roshni is a rollercoaster ride.

Amandeep Sidhu who essays the role of Chandni shares, "It is revealed that Sumer Babbar is Raunaq"s father and in order to win back Roshni, Chandni is trying to get into the house. Sumer Babbar is a dignified man who believes in keeping his reputation clean. Hence, when Chandni keeps the proposal to marry Raunaq, Sumer will agree to the marriage. This in turn will lead to Chandni becoming the bahu and her sister Roshni who will be her Saas. It will be intriguing to watch the drama that unfolds in their lives"

Chashni produced by Sol Production airs on Star Plus at 11pm from Monday to Sunday.

