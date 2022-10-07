Fitness First: Kajal Pisal says she loves her exercise routine

MUMBAI: 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' actress Kajal Pisal enjoys making exercise a fun activity rather than a boring task. She sets goals for other women to follow a fitness regime.

She says: "In the process of losing weight and staying fit, women often end up making mistakes like eating too little, not working out as per their body type and expecting instant results. I believe it is essential to concentrate on having a balanced diet comprising all the nutrients, and complement it with regular workouts by making exercise a fun activity rather than a boring task."

Kajal finds fitness a long and tedious process for women. "Fitness is a long and tedious process, especially for us women who have to deal with weight loss. I'm very much concerned and devoted to my fitness wellbeing. I'm making sure to workout before and after my shoots," she shares.

"When it comes to looking and feeling great through the different ages of life, the closest thing to do is exercise. It is one of these controllable factors, and it's highly effective at improving health," concludes the actress known for shows such as 'C.I.D', 'Naagin 5' and many more.

Source: INS