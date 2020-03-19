Geeta Phogat accepts Smriti Irani’s #safehandschallenge; further nominates Hina Khan

MUMBAI: Owing to coronavirus outbreak, people are worried. Celebrities are trying to spread awareness in their own ways. Wrestler and Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Geeta Phogat too made sure to do her bit.

She accepted actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani’s ‘Safe Hands Challenge’ and shared a video on her Instagram handle. In the video, she can be seen showcasing how to wash hands properly. Geeta further nominated actress Hina Khan to do the same.

Her caption read, “I accept your #safeHandsChallenge @smritiiraniofficial Ma’am & @ranirampal4

Washing your hands is easy, and it’s one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of Corona Virus

Stay safe and be Happy”

She added, “I further nominate @iassonalgoel @realhinakhan @bajrangpunia60”

Take a look below.

On the work front, Geeta Phogat is the first Indian female wrestler to have qualified for the Olympic Summer Games. She was also seen as a contestant in Season 8 of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.