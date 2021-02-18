GHKKPM: Angry Virat spills food; Paakhi's misinterprets his actions

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein saw a high voltage drama in the previous episodes.

The viewers saw a major showdown between Sai and Virat which latter escalated and Sai went on to say some hurtful things leaving everyone in anger.

Virat is extremely angry and hurt with Sai's behaviour as she is not ready to listen to him.

ALSO READ: GHKKPM: Nervous Virat plans surprise date to impress Sayi

Paakhi's interference adds more trouble as Sai gets hold of her as well.

Virat is extremely tensed and Paakhi comes there with a plate of food.

Paakhi tells Virat to have food as it will calm him down.

Virat who is in no mood to eat refuses. However, Paakhi insists and Virat turns around in anger and drops the plate from Paakhi's hand.

Paakhi gets angry seeing this and taunts him that he would have eaten food if Sai would have offered him.

Virat tells Paakhi that he had already refused for food but she was forcing him which led to this.

Both taunt each other and Virat leaves from there making Paakhi furious.

The difference between Virat and Paakhi and Virat and Sai are increasing.

How will they solve this? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: GHKKPM: Pakhi tries to turn Virat against Sai