GHKKPM: Paakhi blasts Virat for mending differences with Sai 

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is all set to witness a high voltage drama once again.

The viewers have seen how Paakhi added more fuel to the fire when Virat and Sai had a major showdown in front of the whole family.

Virat denies giving food to Sai and the matter escalates. Sai decides to leave the house but Virat realises his mistake and apologises to Sai.

Sai drops the idea of leaving the Chavan house. later, Virat brings Sai's favourite food and candyfloss for her.

The duo has a cute dinner date in their bedroom as they enjoy the delicious food.

Sai is about to faint while eating food and Virat asks her to rest.

Virat will feed the food to Sai with his own hands. Paakhi who comes to check on Virat will be left furious seeing them together.

While she thought that Virat and Sai won't be getting back together after whatever happened, things turned out the other way.

Paakhi will taunt Virat and Sai for creating all the drama and then being together.

Well, how will Bhavani react to this? Will Paakhi and Bhavani plan something else to create a rift between Sai and Virat? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

