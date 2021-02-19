GHKKPM: Sai wows not to eat food in Chavan house, hurts Virat's ego

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein has always been high on drama.

After Sai's major showdown with Virat and then with Paakhi, she left the house and went to meet Pulkit.

However, what Sai had expected was totally different when she met Pulkit and his family.

Sai regretted fighting with Virat and his family for meeting Pulkit as she did not get any answers to her questions related to Devyani.

She leaves the house in anger which also leaves Pulkit in surprise. While that matter will proceed ahead soon but Sai has definitely called for trouble.

Virat is extremely furious and refuses to give food to Sai for whatever she did to him and his family.

Virat will trigger Sai's ego and she will return all the money given by Virat to her for her daily use.

She will ask Usha to not eat food for the next two days in the Chavan House as she will get her scholarship money soon.

Virat is quietly listening to Sai and so are the other family members.

