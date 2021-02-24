GHKKPM: Sai's REALITY CHECK to Bhavani leaves her furious

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is all set for Mahashivratri celebrations in the upcoming episodes.

We all know how a huge was created by the entire family when Sai decides to go for lunch at Pulkit's house.

Virat who was also against Sai had a major showdown with Virat. However, the duo mend their differences and Paakhi comes to know about it. She taunts Sai for the same but Virat comes to her rescue and instead asks Paakhi to mend her ways in dealing with Sai.

Well, a major drama is set to unfold in the upcoming episode.

Ashwini will question Paakhi about cancelling the Ladakh trip because Sai was going to accompany Virat and Paakhi.

Paakhi will be left speechless as she was being unreasonable and was trying to hold control on Virat.

Bhavani who has always taken Paakhi's side will try to defend her and question Sai's last-minute decision to accompany Virat.

Sai won't be able to take this and will give Bhavani a reality check.

She will tell Bhavani that there's no harm if she accompanied her husband then what they created such a big issue.

Sai will then tell Bhavani that she would have also accompanied her husband to outings.

She will then tell Bhavani that she also travels along with her father-in-law Ninad and that's okay.

Being a history behind Ninad and Bhavani, she will get furious.

Well, Sai's reality check to Bhavani has sent shock waves in the Chavan mansion.

A lot of drama is set to take place in the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

