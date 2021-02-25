GHKKPM: Virat and Sai do the Mahashivratri puja together leaving Paakhi heartbroken 

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episodes.

The show will witness Mahashivratri celebrations where the entire family will be observing fast and performing veneration together.

The viewers will see how once again Bhavani and Paakhi will create a drama and taunt Sai.

Sai who has never let anyone insult her for no reason gives a befitting response.

Virat will also stand by Sai after all this and declare that Sai won't go anywhere and will be a part of the rituals.

He will hold Sai's hand, take blessings and leave for performing puja at Lord Shiva's temple.

Ashwini will pray for Sai and Virat's well-being and also tell them to perform the puja at any cost.

Paakhi will be furious and also heartbroken seeing Virat and Sai holding hands.

Well, the drama won't end here as new problems await for the entire Chavan family.

