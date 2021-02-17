GHKKPM: Will Sai's reality check to Virat and Paakhi sort things between them?

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is constantly witnessing lots of drama.

The previous episode saw a major showdown between Sai and Virat.

Sai was adamant to go to Pulkit's place for lunch though she had a hidden intention behind it. However, the entire family including Virat was not in the favour of sending Sai alone to Pulkit's place.

A lot of drama happened where Sai and Virat both engaged in the war of words and ended up hurting each other.

In the upcoming episode, the viewers will see how Paakhi will be left in tears with Sai's comments on her and Virat.

Virat will come to Paakhi to speak about the same.

He will tell Paakhi what Sai told him about his and Paakhi's relationship.

Sai had said that Paakhi never hides her feelings while Virat does.

Paakhi is stunned to know this.

