Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mei: New problem in Devyani's life

In the previous episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, we saw how Virat headed off for an important mission.

Virat instructed everyone to stay away from Sai and not to trouble her anymore.

Virat also told Ashwini that she can meet Sai if she wants to but won't force her to come back.

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, we will see how Virat is on the way to an important mission and he will try to speak to Sai.

First, Sai will disconnect the call but when Virat will call her again, Devyani who is also present there will snatch the phone and receive his call.

Virat will feel happy that Sai answered his phone. However, after speaking for a few seconds when he doesn't get any response from Sai, Devyani speaks up.

Virat requests Devyani to give the phone to Sai. Sai will disconnect the call in anger.

On the other hand, Devyani will face another problem in her life.

We all know that she has a daughter named Harinee. However, Harinee won't accept Devyani as her mother.

Sai will try to explain it to Harinee. Meanwhile, Devyani will be left in tears seeing Harinee's behaviour.

