Actor forced actress wife into prostitution; couple heads for divorce

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Jan 2020 03:02 PM

MUMBAI: Craving for some sizzling gossip from the world of television? TellyChakkar is back with an interesting piece of gossip.

Two news headlines which are very common these days are one that of celebrities giving birth to their adorable babies and the other is about celebrity couples parting ways.

A popular couple’s relationship is not steady since a long time, they have filed for a divorce and it is currently under process. There have been several reasons out their in media reports as to why the couples are calling it quits.

Well, TellyChakkar.com has learned a heinous reason because of which a popular Television couple is separating.

Our reliable source suggests that the husband is quite mean and gives money utmost importance and hence forced his actress wife into prostitution. The actress who is a strong headed individual decided to call it quits rather than staying in such a filthy relationship.

Can you guess whom are we talking about? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

