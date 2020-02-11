Gossip

An actor who recently embraced FATHERHOOD is chasing women for one night stands

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Feb 2020 01:34 PM

MUMBAI: Craving for some sizzling gossip from the world of television?

TellyChakkar is back with an interesting piece of gossip.

So, a popular actor who has been a part of youth shows as well as daily soaps recently embraced fatherhood. The actor comes across as a disciplined and dedicated. However, that is not the reality. The actor is always keen on getting his way out with women and co-actresses.

Although he comes across as deeply in love husband, he keeps his eye out for other women. Apart from actresses, the actor often plays safe by approaching and chasing non-industry women for one-night stands. Recently, he approached two girls to fulfil his sexual desires while his wife believe that she is the luckiest to have him in her life.

Whom do you think we are talking about? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Disclaimer: Any content appearing under the Gossip Section is purely gossip. Although TellyChakkar takes all reasonable care to ensure that the information is correct, we do not accept any liability for errors or inaccuracies.

