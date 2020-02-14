Gossip

THIS Bigg Boss 13 contestant was the MISTRESS of a popular Bollywood actor

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Feb 2020 06:40 PM

MUMBAI: The world of television is loaded with hot and spicy gossip and juicy news where every day, there is something brewing. 

Craving for some hot and spicy gossip from the television world? Here we are with exactly that!  

And it is about a particular Bigg Boss 13 contestant. So, as per our highly placed sources, a female Bigg Boss 13 contestant was a mistress of a popular big A listed Bollywood actor.

Yes, you heard it right!

While the actress began her stint in the industry, quick money attracted her and she chose to become a popular actor’s keep also looking at the opportunities to make her entry in Bollywood.

Whom do you think are we talking about? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Disclaimer: Any content appearing under the Gossip Section is purely gossip. Although TellyChakkar takes all reasonable care to ensure that the information is correct, we do not accept any liability for errors or inaccuracies.

Tags gossip Colors Bigg Boss 13 contestant Bollywood actor Tellychakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs party hard at newly opened eatery!

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Ashmit Patel and Iqbal Khan promote their web-series The Bull Of Dalal Street

Ashmit Patel and Iqbal Khan promote their web-...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs party hard at newly opened eatery!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here