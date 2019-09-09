Boyfriend wants to marry, but his TV actress girlfriend is keen on focusing on her career

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting piece of gossip from the world of entertainment.



A little birdie has informed us that there are issues brewing between a madly-in-love couple’s lives.



This extremely successful actress wants to focus on her career, whereas her boyfriend, who is not an actor, wants to take their relationship to another level by tying the knot.



The overtly in love and mushy duo is facing trouble in their paradise due to this.



However, the actress is insisting that her boyfriend wait for the right time for marriage, whereas the latter wants to get married as soon as possible.



Well, we hope the two find a middle way to deal with the situation and don’t end up breaking up with each other.



Can you guess who this couple is?



Post your thoughts in the comments section below.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.