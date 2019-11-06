Cold WAR between the lead actors of a popular show

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting piece of gossip from the television sets.

This particular very popular Television show is riding high on TRP charts but the production house of the same show is in a big mess!

The production crew is facing issues because of the cold war between the lead actors of their show.

The male lead who is relatively more popular is quite punctual and professional. The actor prefers coming on time and leaving the sets on time. However, the female lead who is quite new to the industry is quite undisciplined as far as punctuality is concerned.

The actress coming in late daily for around 2-3 hours affects the production functioning resulting in the increased number of hours of work for the entire unit.

The actor had to extend his working hours just because of the actress is not punctual.

The actor initially tried to adjust because of the actress but now, he has decided to take a stand for himself.

He has now clearly stated to the production crew that he will not extend his shift because of anyone else's laid back behavior.

Disclaimer: Any content appearing under the Gossip Section is purely gossip. Although TellyChakkar takes all reasonable care to ensure that the information is correct, we do not accept any liability for errors or inaccuracies.