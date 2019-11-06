Gossip

Cold WAR between the lead actors of a popular show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Nov 2019 01:07 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting piece of gossip from the television sets.

This particular very popular Television show is riding high on TRP charts but the production house of the same show is in a big mess!

The production crew is facing issues because of the cold war between the lead actors of their show.

The male lead who is relatively more popular is quite punctual and professional. The actor prefers coming on time and leaving the sets on time. However, the female lead who is quite new to the industry is quite undisciplined as far as punctuality is concerned.

The actress coming in late daily for around 2-3 hours affects the production functioning resulting in the increased number of hours of work for the entire unit.

The actor had to extend his working hours just because of the actress is not punctual.

The actor initially tried to adjust because of the actress but now, he has decided to take a stand for himself.

He has now clearly stated to the production crew that he will not extend his shift because of anyone else's laid back behavior.

Who do you think we are talking about? Post your thoughts in the comment section below.

Disclaimer: Any content appearing under the Gossip Section is purely gossip. Although TellyChakkar takes all reasonable care to ensure that the information is correct, we do not accept any liability for errors or inaccuracies.

Tags > Cold WAR, lead actors, popular show, piece of gossip, Tellychakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
05 Nov 2019 08:12 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bigg Boss 13 Day 36 I Is Siddharth Shukla really EVICTED?
Bigg Boss 13 Day 36 I Is Siddharth Shukla really... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
05 Nov 2019 07:32 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Siddhart-Avneet launch their new single on his mother's birthday
Siddhart-Avneet launch their new single on his... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Post diwali bash By slash productions and Lizaa...

Post diwali bash By slash productions and Lizaa Mallik with close friends
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Jiah Khan
Jiah Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala
Vin Rana
Vin Rana
Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Manish Raisinghan
Manish Raisinghan

past seven days