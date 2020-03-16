GOSSIP ALERT! This young celebrity's dad has been cheating on his wife with a star kid's mother

Many renowned personalities hire and put forth their best PR activities to show the best side of them and we as the viewers, admirers or the fans, however, we want to perceive it, go in awe of how they maintain themselves, live a healthy life and abide by the phrase 'early to bed, early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise'.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. 

Craving some hot and spicy gossip from the Television world? Well, here we are with just that. Our entertainment industry is infamous for its 'dark secrets' and living life in the blinds. Many renowned personalities hire and put forth their best PR activities to show the best side of them and we as the viewers, admirers, or the fans, however, we want to perceive it, go in awe of how they maintain themselves, live a healthy life and abide by the phrase 'early to bed, early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise'. 

However, there are some deeper secrets which we are sure pinche their conscience too. 

Today our Khabri, under the honey’s hat which has an eye on everything (yes EVERYTHING!) brings to you the hottest gossip of Telly town. 

These young celebrities gained massive popularity with a superhit fantasy show on Sony SAB. Later, the female protagonist decided to part ways from the show and discovered her ticket to Bollywood. While, both the lead protagonists have been extremely close, there remains a dark secret in their parents' bond. The female lead's father has been cheating on his wife with the male lead's mother. This has been on for a while but the female lead's mother is completely unaware it seems.  

Disclaimer: Any content appearing under the Gossip Section is purely gossip. Although TellyChakkar takes all reasonable care to ensure that the information is correct, we do not accept any liability for errors or inaccuracies. 

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

