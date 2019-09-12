Gossip

This leading TV actor was asked to QUIT his show!

MUMBAI: Television is a vast medium. It gives instant fame to actors and makes them celebrities overnight. While some actors value the stardom, a few actors get carried away with the fame and popularity.

TellyChakkar is back to serve some hot and spicy gossip to its avid readers!

Our sources tell us that a popular actor, who has been a part of the TV industry for a decade now and has also participated in reality shows, had to quit his show mid-way.

Fans and viewers were rather disappointed with the actor's exit from the popular show.

However, our khabri informs us that it was the makers' call to ask him to quit the show. The reason was said to be his unreasonable tantrums and his not dedicating time fully during the shift hours. The actor used to spend maximum time in his vanity. This led to the producers taking the decision of asking him to quit.

Did you guys manage to guess the actor we are talking about?

Disclaimer: Any content appearing under the Gossip Section is purely gossip. Although TellyChakkar takes all reasonable care to ensure that the information is correct, we do not accept any liability for errors or inaccuracies.

