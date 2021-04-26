Meet Ayesha Singh aka Sai's SOMEONE special on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh is currently seen in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. The actress plays the lead role of Sai on the show. Apart from Ayesha, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma also play the lead roles of ACP Virat Chavan and Paakhi aka Patralekha in the popular drama series.

We all know that Ayesha's character Sai has become an instant hit among the viewers. Fans are loving her on-screen camaraderie with Neil and they make for a beautiful pair.

Well, Ayesha's popularity is rapidly increasing with every single day. The actress is being lauded for her fine acting chops and brilliant screen presence in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

Well, being an actor is not everyone's cup of tea as they go through a lot as fame hits them.

They are constantly judged for each and everything they do and the way they present themselves in front of the world.

Ayesha is quite active on Instagram and we have seen her sharing so many fun BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

And now, there's a rumour doing the rounds that Ayesha has found someone special on the sets of the show.

Well, we have seen how Ayesha hangs out with Ishaan Rajesh Singh on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein sets.

The duo totally enjoys each other's company and have posted several pictures on social media.

Take a look:

There is a buzz that apparently Ayesha and Ishaan are more than just friends.

Well, nothing has been confirmed yet but there are several rumours of their growing relationship which is much more than friendship.

For all those who are not aware, Ishaan Rajesh Singh is the son of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein producer Rajesh Ram Singh.

Rajesh Ram Singh is the owner of Shaika Films.

