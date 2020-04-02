Gossip

MTV Splitsvilla X2: Makers EDITED a HUGE FIGHT between THESE two contestants

During the shoot of the show in Jaipur, a nasty fight took place between two of the very popular contestants in the show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Apr 2020 01:44 PM

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 was one of the most loved seasons of all times.

The show was high on drama, entertainment, controversies, fights and of course romance. Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal won the show against Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer.

The highlight of the season was that almost all the contestants stood out with their impressive personalities.

Well, TellyChakkar.com has learnt about an interesting thing that happened during the show. During the shoot of the show in Jaipur, while the contestants had already started upping their game, a nasty fight took place between two of the very popular contestants in the show.

Being highly involved in the game show, one male contestant had an ugly fight with his female counterpart and things  went a little overboard. An eye witness told TellyChakkar.com that the guy was extremely angry, he was out of control and was targeting the girl. He spoke a lot about her age and other things which the channel did not telecast in the show.

While the guy in context has a lot of air about himself,  the female counterpart was least involved in controversies during the show.

Can you guess whom we are talking about? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags MTV splitsvilla X2 Ankush Rampal Ashish Batiya Miesha Iyer Aradhna Sharma Alfez Khaishagi Piyush Sharma Arshiya Arshi Aahna Sharma Priyamvada Kant Shrey Mittal Saundarya Thakkur Sambhav Baid Bhavin Bhanushali Bhavya Singh Hridya Alice Uday Piyush and Ashish's fight Piyush and Arshiya romance Tellychakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

These popular TV shows RETURN to make your...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Throwback: Romantic pictures of Jethalal and...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

These popular TV shows RETURN to make your...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here