MTV Splitsvilla X2: Makers EDITED a HUGE FIGHT between THESE two contestants

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 was one of the most loved seasons of all times.

The show was high on drama, entertainment, controversies, fights and of course romance. Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal won the show against Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer.

The highlight of the season was that almost all the contestants stood out with their impressive personalities.

Well, TellyChakkar.com has learnt about an interesting thing that happened during the show. During the shoot of the show in Jaipur, while the contestants had already started upping their game, a nasty fight took place between two of the very popular contestants in the show.

Being highly involved in the game show, one male contestant had an ugly fight with his female counterpart and things went a little overboard. An eye witness told TellyChakkar.com that the guy was extremely angry, he was out of control and was targeting the girl. He spoke a lot about her age and other things which the channel did not telecast in the show.

While the guy in context has a lot of air about himself, the female counterpart was least involved in controversies during the show.

Can you guess whom we are talking about? Hit the comment section below.

