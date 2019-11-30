Popular actor is now giving a tough time to the makers of the show

MUMBAI: Craving for some hot gossip from the world of television?

Here we are with an interesting update for our avid readers.

This immensely popular actor from a famous show has started giving a tough time to the production team of the show.

The actor, who has gained a lot of fame thanks to the show, is now taking things for granted.

He is said to be throwing major tantrums while shooting.

An eye-witness said, 'Lately, the actor can be seen yelling on the assistant directors for the slightest of mistakes. He was earlier quite punctual and used to prep up a lot for the scenes, but now, his attitude has become quite laidback.'

A little birdie also informed us that the actor is not on good terms with the other cast members, whom he was quite friendly with earlier.

Can you guess the name of the actor? Hit the comments section below.

Disclaimer: Any content appearing under the Gossip Section is purely gossip. Although TellyChakkar takes all reasonable care to ensure that the information is correct, we do not accept any liability for errors or inaccuracies.