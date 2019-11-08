Gossip

Producer of a popular show mighty upset with his lead actor; plans to replace him

MUMBAI: Craving for some spicy gossip from the Television industry? TellyChakkar iss right here to serve you one.
 
We are talking about a producer of a popular show who is quite upset with his lead actor.
 
The fiasco started when the producer was invited to attend a recent event with the lead pair of his popular show. The actor gave him a confirmation on attending the event.
 
The producer kept waiting for him outside the venue as he wanted to enter the same with both his leads. To hos surprise, the lead actor did not turn up.
 
The producer kept calling the actor but the later preferred to ignore his calls.
 
This really irked the producer who is now planning to replace the actor by getting a major twist in his show.
 
Can you guess whom are we talking about?
 
Hit the comment section with your guesses.
 
Disclaimer: Any content appearing under the Gossip Section is purely gossip. Although TellyChakkar takes all reasonable care to ensure that the information is correct, we do not accept any liability for errors or inaccuracies.
