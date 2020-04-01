Gossip

A renowned PRODUCER swings both ways and is more interested in MEN

A famous producer of several television shows likes to get his way with males.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
01 Apr 2020 02:33 PM

MUMBAI:  The world has come to a standstill in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. However, this has not affected TellyChakkar’s efficiency of providing juicy gossips and updates from the showbiz.

Craving for some hot and spicy gossip from the Television world? Here we are with just that.

An A-lister producer is bi-sexual and is inclined to males more than females. He often calls male actors for meetings and narrations for his projects late at night and tries to have a 'good time'.

Can you guess whom are we talking about? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Disclaimer: Any content appearing under the Gossip Section is purely gossip. Although TellyChakkar takes all reasonable care to ensure that the information is correct, we do not accept any liability for errors or inaccuracies.

 

Tags Coronavirus television world Men Instagram Tellychakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Throwback: Romantic pictures of Jethalal and...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Checkout the most stylish hairdo of TV actresses

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Throwback: Romantic pictures of Jethalal and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here