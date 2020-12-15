Is Sidharth Shukla lying in his latest drink and drive controversy?

MUMBAI: Apart from winning the 13th season of Bigg Boss, Siddharth Shukla is also known for starring in hit shows such as Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. The actor has recently been seen in multiple music videos, with those featuring him with Shenaaz Gill becoming the most popular.

He enjoys a huge fan following and often trends on Twitter. The star has recently found himself in a new controversy.

A few days ago, on his birthday, a video went viral where a man shooting the video is seen accusing Sidharth of beating a roadside man under the influence of alcohol. However, Sidharth, in his defense, is seen saying the man in question was wielding a knife. However, the guy kept saying that Sidharth beat up an innocent man and accused him of drunken driving.

The actor is seen in the same T-shirt he was wearing during his birthday celebration with Shehnaaz.

As per reports, Sidharth’s publicist issued a statement saying, “At wee hours in the morning Sidharth’s brother-in-law received a call from his staff regarding some goons to which both went to check on what was happening. When the two spotted it and tried to stop them, the men had knives in their hands and tried to threaten them (Sidharth is heard stating this in the video). Sidharth and his brother-in-law somehow managed to take them to a local police station and the men are behind bars now."

"It looks like the video was created as an act of vengeance, as who would walk into a police station drunk? The actor was sober, which is obvious in the video, as he logically replies back. As much as people may want to call Sidharth ‘controversy’s child’, we think it’s actually the other way around and that some people may try to create controversies involving him due to his popularity, but eventually, it backfires!"

Now, Saas Bahu Aur Saazish has uploaded a video on their Instagram account where the team of SBS tried to validate the information mentioned in the issued statement. They called up Oshiwara Police station to check if Sidharth really visited the police station to file a complaint. However, the police denied that Sidharth or his brother-in-law visited the police station or filed any such complaint.

Take a look!

Well, this development raises many questions and makes us wonder whether Sidharth is lying.

What is your take on this?

Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.