Gossip

THIS television actress treats her husband like a SLAVE

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Sep 2019 04:03 PM

MUMBAI: Craving for spicy gossip from the world of television?

Well, your wait is over! We bring to you an interesting piece of information about a TV actress.

This diva rose to fame with a popular youth-based show and married an average-looking businessman a couple of years ago.

The actress holds herself in the highest regard and makes her husband feel that she did him a favour by agreeing to marry him.

The husband is rich and has a comfortable, high-paying business. He is also madly and deeply in love with the actress and thus ignores the way she treats him.

Apparently, he also helped her open a business venture, which is currently making no money. The husband is bearing all its expenses.

Despite his efforts and love for her, the actress treats him like a slave, asks him to her carry her handbag, and talks to him rudely in public.

The hopelessly in love husband is taking everything lying down.

Can you guess the name of the couple we are hinting at? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

Disclaimer: Any content appearing under the Gossip Section is purely gossip. Although TellyChakkar takes all reasonable care to ensure that the information is correct, we do not accept any liability for errors or inaccuracies.

Tags > television, TV actress, spicy gossip, businessman, Money, Husband, Tellychakkar, Slave, Fighting,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Colors' Bigg Boss 13

Launch of Colors' Bigg Boss 13
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
24 Sep 2019 02:36 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Arjit taneja, Aly Goni, and other actors who rose to fame post MTV Splistvilla
Arjit taneja, Aly Goni, and other actors who rose... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Khushwant Walia
Khushwant Walia
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh

past seven days