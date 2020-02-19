THIS Television show is running WITHOUT SCRIPTS because of non-cooperative actors

MUMBAI: If stardom hits a celebrity’s head, nothing can save him or her. And what if both the leads of the show have an air about themselves and don’t take the work seriously? The show suffers.

TellyChakkar.com brings to you an exciting gossip from a popular daily soap. The leads of this show tend to take uninformed leaves. They are late most of the time for shoots. The actors are full of themselves and are non-cooperative to another level. When the actor is present, the actress is missing and vice versa.

The producer of the show is not involved much as he is only concerned with good ratings on BARC charts and surprisingly, the show is doing pretty well in rating. The creative department is facing a lot of issues because of the leads. There are last moment changes to fit in with the absence or presence of the lead actors and everything behind the cameras of this show is quite chaotic and clumsy.

The team often shoots with the dupes and are left with no options but to alter the scripts every now and then.

Do you know any such show which appears to be confusing? Which show do you think we are talking about.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.