Was Arhaan Khan’s mobile phone secured with Rashami Desai’s THUMBPRINT?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com brings to you a hot gossip from the world of Television.

Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful seasons of all time. Apart from fun and entertainment, the show also had a major share of controversies to provide to the fans of the show.

One of major highlights of the season was popular Television actress Rashami Desai's relationship with Arhaan Khan. The actress was in a relationship with him which took an ugly turn. In one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, it was revealed that Arhaan hid the fact that he was married and has a five-year-old son. The matter escalated to a level that Rashami announced on the National Television that she has opted out of the relationship with Arhaan.

Later, Arhaan’s family was dragged in the matter and it was subtly stated that his family members were staying at Rashami’s house during her stay in Bigg Boss.

A source close to the couple revealed some shocking details on the matter. Source said, “It is sort of non-digestible that Arhaan’s family stayed at Rashami’s house. As far as I know, his family never made a trip from Jaipur during their stay in Bigg Boss. Also, it came across as a shock that Rashami was unaware of Arhaan’s past as the duo was quite thick with each other and were in a live-in relationship for quite some time. For a matter of fact, for a brief period of time, Arhaan’s phone was secured by Rashami’s thumbprint. A couple sharing so much comfort and compatibility not knowing about each other’s past comes across as quite weird”.

What do you think about Rashami and Arhaan’s relationship?

Disclaimer: Any content appearing under the Gossip Section is purely gossip. Although TellyChakkar takes all reasonable care to ensure that the information is correct, we do not accept any liability for errors or inaccuracies.