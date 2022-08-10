Harjinder Singh opens up about the response to his web series Inspector Avinash!

MUMBAI:Actor Harjinder Singh says that he has been getting great response for his web series Inspector Avinash. The actor says that he was very excited to make his debut with this series.

“The feedback has been overwhelming. We knew we had a good chance to contribute working with a stalwart like Randeep sir, but hats off to Neeraj Pathak sir that he has written a story that looks at the little nuances of each character. The feedback is a result of this excellent character sketching that has happened the way the story has been told. Given my own personal image of being a non-smoker and coming from a background where cuss words are taboo in my household, my friends were most surprised and shocked when they saw me do that. (Laughs),” he says.

He adds, “The family was excited as I was getting to fulfill my passion for sure and I was too, because getting such a platform I wanted to make sure I do justice to the expectations of the role. I guess with the feedback that the show has got and is getting as well, I am glad and grateful for the love we have been getting.”

Ask him who he wants to work with next, and he says, “It's not like I am going to do a project based on who the director is. My film debut is going to happen in a few months from now in a project called Tipsy. Deepak Tijori sir told me some things that I regard as very valuable in my future journey in the industry and that is, choose the role where you play a critical part of the film irrespective of the duration of the role. I am going to imbibe that. The role has to be important. Period.”



