Hiten Tejwani to play a crucial role in Zee TV’s new show 'Haiwan The Monster'

After the stupendous success of Pavitra Rishta, Jodha Akbar, Kumkum Bhagya, Brahmarakshas and Kundali Bhagya, Zee TV joins hands with Balaji Telefilms for yet another high impact weekend fiction offering, Haiwan The Monster. Set in a futuristic city, this glossy, young drama with elements of science fiction sets out to explore the bromance between its male leads, a triangular romance that sees their childhood friendship turn to bad blood and an unexpected turn of events that turns one of them into a monster, leaving it squarely on the shoulders of the other to rescue his friend from the clutches of evil, save his lady love and their city from the Haiwan’s wrath and destruction.

Boasting of an exciting star-cast with actor Param Singh, Ankit Mohan and actress Ridhima Pandit in lead roles on the show, the show is set to get viewers hooked onto their television screens this season. To add to the entertainment quotient, actor Hiten Jetwani has been roped in to play a crucial role on the show. Sharing an exciting news about his new role, the actor said, “I am really excited to be a part of the show. It is a very interesting character of a scientist and something that I have never done before. Makers have come up with a very interesting concept, the moment I heard the narration I was very sure of doing this role. I just hope audience love my character and the show”