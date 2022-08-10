I always believed in Mimoh's talent so I’m proud of him and very happy that he is being appreciated : Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/28/2023 - 17:25
I always believed in Mimoh's talent so I’m proud of him and very happy that he is being appreciated : Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty

MUMBAI:Actor Mimoh Chakraborty is getting a lot of appreciation for his unique look in Kushan Nandy’s Jogira Sara Ra Ra which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma in leads. The handsome Mimoh is looking completely different to his original look and which shows his dedication towards his craft. His proud wife Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, who is currently working in Anupamaa as Kavya, shares her emotions on Mimoh’s look in Jogira Sara Ra Ra. She says,”Mimoh surprising everyone in JSRR could be news to anybody but myself since I’ve always known that he is a very fine actor. An actor shines bright not only through their performance and talent but also their character and how the writer and director present them. I always believed in Mimoh's talent so I’m proud of him and very happy that he is being appreciated. Mimoh’s strength as an actor is his discipline and dedication towards his work. He puts in a lot of effort and that shows. Mimoh has been always excited for Jogira Sara Ra Ra since the time he has started shooting for this. I just hope and pray that all his hard-work pays off and his performance and the film get it’s dues.”
So when will we see Madalsa and Mimoh together on screen?
She says, "I would be super excited and very happy to work with Mimoh if we get an opportunity! I adore his hardwork and us working together would be a dream come true.”


 

Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/28/2023 - 17:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shooting first time in Allahabad for his next, Sunny Hinduja shares pictures
MUMBAI :Actor Sunny Hinduja, who played the role of Sandeep bhaiyya in the streaming show 'TVF Aspirants', and is also...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas-starrer 'Citadel' renewed for second season
MUMBAI: The global spy streaming series 'Citadel', which stars Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville...
Ali Fazal shares BTS pictures with Gerard Butler from the sets of 'Kandahar'
MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal, who plays the role of Kahil in the theatrical film 'Kandahar', has shared the BTS pictures...
James Cameron reveals his team wrote 4 movies before beginning 'The Way of Water'
MUMBAI: Director James Cameron, whose 'Avatar: The Way of Water' charmed audience in theatres owing to its exceptional...
I always believed in Mimoh's talent so I’m proud of him and very happy that he is being appreciated : Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty
MUMBAI:Actor Mimoh Chakraborty is getting a lot of appreciation for his unique look in Kushan Nandy’s Jogira Sara Ra Ra...
'Working with Nagesh sir is the best thing to happen in my career,' says Priya Bapat
MUMBAI: Actress Priya Bapat, who can be seen in the third season of the streaming show 'City of Dreams' released on...
Recent Stories
Ali Fazal
Ali Fazal shares BTS pictures with Gerard Butler from the sets of 'Kandahar'
Latest Video