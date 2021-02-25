Imlie: Aditya SEARCHES for Malini at ACCIDENT spot

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Imlie is currently one of the most popular shows. The gripping tale is leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked to their television screens.

A lot of drama is going on in the show.

The previous episode saw an interesting twist. For the uninitiated, Aditya asks Imlie that can’t they forget all the mistakes and start afresh. And then Aditya and Imlie use their right leg while entering the former’s room. As they enter the room together, Malini remembers the important words that the meaning of such a step is that the husband and his wife are going to be together for the whole life. While Aditya and Imlie look at each other, Malini’s expression changes.

Now, in the upcoming episode, viewers will see some heartbreaking moments.

Aditya learns about the accident that took place on the highway.

Unfortunately, Malini was also traveling via the same road.

Now, Aditya is asked to cover the accident.

On reaching the spot, Aditya searches for Malini. His heart starts beating fast when he notices a woman lying in an unconscious state. He slowly moves towards the lady.

Meanwhile, back home, a photo frame of Aditya and Malini falls down.

Is Malini safe? Or has she met with a tragic end?

