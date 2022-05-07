Imlie : Aww! This is how Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan understand the unsaid words of Sumbul Touqeer Khan aka Imlie

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

These days, the storyline is focusing on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum to leave her job or Aryan. But Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

These days the show’s storyline is focussing on the problems between Aryan and Imlie and how Jyoti wants to kill both of them to seek revenge.

But the audience loves the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on the screen and we have also seen the new promo of Malini being back on the show.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are very hardworking and invest their 100 per cent into whatever they do.

The show and the actors have many fans and fan clubs dedicated to them, and they showed a lot of love and support on them.

One of the fan clubs shared a BTS video of the two and said how cute and adorable they are.

Where one can see how Sumbul is tired and she goes and hugs Fahmaan and that’s when without saying he understands everything.

Fans shared the video and captioned it saying “ How Sumbul didn’t say and Fahmaan understood her unsaid words”

The audience has already speculated that there is something brewing between them that is more than friendship.

Well, there is no doubt that Fahmaan and Sumbul shared great chemistry with each other and that is seen on screen and the audience has considered them as one of the iconic – on-screen couples.

