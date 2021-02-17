Imlie: Imlie MIMICS Aditya, leaves everyone in SPLITS

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Imlie has become everyone’s favourite. The beautiful story of the much-loved show has been entertaining the audience.

The upcoming episode is set to witness interesting drama.

Ardent viewers of the show know that Nishant has returned after a long and everyone is having a gala time with him.

In the episode ahead, Imlie will be seen mimicking Aditya in a hilarious way.

It so happens that the family members sit together in the drawing-room and enjoy Imlie’s mimicry.

Mimicking Aditya, Imlie says, ‘My name is Aditya Kumar Tripathi and my family stays in Delhi.’ But she pauses before revealing where Aditya lives.

When Imlie is asked where Aditya lives, she hilariously says that he lives in the place called ‘anger’. Her answer lives everyone in splits. Later, Imlie and Nishant entertain everyone with their acts. While everyone enjoys their drama, Aditya gets surprised to see the duo.

Will Aditya grow angry and scold Imlie for mimicking him? And will Nishant somehow get to know about Imlie and Aditya’s relation?

