Imlie: Imlie overhears Aditya sharing about their marriage to Nishant

Star Plus' show Imlie is currently one of the most popular shows that has been entertaining the audience with its gripping story.

The previous episode of the show saw a happy reunion of Nishant as he returns after a long time.

Aditya and his family get extremely emotional seeing Nishant's comeback.

In the upcoming episode, the viewers will see how Aditya and Nishant are engrossed in a serious conversation.

Aditya seems extremely tensed and is revealing about what happened in Pagdandiya with him.

He is about to tell the truth about his marriage with Imlie but Aditya's family members come there and they stop talking.

Imlie too arrives there and Nishant asks her to get water for him.

However, while leaving from there she overhears Aditya and Nishant's conversation.

Imlie hears Aditya saying that he was forced to do something against his will.

This doesn't go well with Imlie and she feels hurt. Imlie thinks that Aditya is acting selfish and feels that only he suffered.

Will Aditya be able to disclose his secret to Nishant? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

