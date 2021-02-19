Imlie: Imlie STOPS Rupal from ENDING her life

MUMBAI: The storyline of Star Plus’ Imlie has won the hearts of the viewers. It is one of the most popular shows.

The show is currently focusing on Valentine’s Day celebration.

Aditya’s family celebrates Valentine’s Day, and this celebration adds a lot of twists to the story.

Well, Aditya gifts Imlie a pretty red dress on Valentine's Day. Along with everyone, Imlie also decks up for the day. But the problem happens when Imlie is asked about the person who gifted the dress to her. Instead of taking Aditya’s name, she takes Aditya’s. For the uninitiated, Sundar had asked Imlie about the gift, and at that time, she told him that if someone asked her about the dress, she would take his name.

After this incident, a shocking thing takes place.

Well, an upset Rupal tries to jump off the balcony.

However, Imlie sees her in the nick of time. She drags her but Rupal asks her to leave her and go away.

Imlie holds Rupal tightly and tries to drag her away from the balcony fence and in turn, she herself is about to fall. However, Rupal pushes her away and scolds her for the same. Rupal gets angry and asks her if she has gone crazy. However, Imlie reminds her who actually was about to take the drastic step.

Will the family come to know about Rupal’s step?

