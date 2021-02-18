Imlie: Malini compliments Imlie; calls her ‘cute’

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Imlie is one of the most popular shows. After showcasing a hilarious episode, the show is gearing up for some love-filled sequences.

In the upcoming episode, Aditya’s family will be seen celebrating Valentine’s Day. And the celebration is going to add a lot of twists to the story.

Aditya gifts Imlie a pretty red dress on Valentine's Day. Along with everyone, Imlie also decks up for the day.

Malini observes Imlie and goes all praises for her. She compliments her by calling her ‘cute’.

Others also notice Imlie and ask her who gifted the dress to her.

Now, the twist to the tale is that Imlie does not reveal Aditya’s name. She takes Sundar’s name.

It so happened that Sundar had asked Imlie about the gift, and at that time, she told him that if someone asked her about the dress, she would take his name.

So, as decided, Imlie takes Sundar’s name.

How will Aditya react to this? As he does not know the backstory, will he misinterpret the situation? And will Malini ever come to know that Aditya gifted the dress to Imlie?

