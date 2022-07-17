IMPRESSIVE! Anupamaa's Adhik took a short break to meet this Swaran Ghar actor in Chandigarh, Deets inside

 Currently the fans are loving his performance in the famous Star Plus serial ‘Anupamaa’ where he plays the role of Adhik Kapadia.

MUMBAI : Adhik Mehta debuted with ‘Bepannah Pyaar’ as Nakul Devraj Malhotra opposite Pearl V Puri, Aparna Dixit, Ishita Dutta. He was then seeing playing the role of Karanjeet Singh Gill in the Colors TV serial ‘Choti Sarrdarni’.

Currently, the fans are his performance in the famous Star Plus serial ‘Anupamaa’ where he plays the role of Adhik Kapadia. Adhik had once said that acting was his childhood dream and we must say that the passion can be seen clearly with the performance that he has been giving all these years. 

Recently, the actor shared a picture with his Swaran Ghar co-star, Hiten Tejwani.  Adhik mentioned that he wants to work with him again. Check out the picture below and tell us your opinion in the comments.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

