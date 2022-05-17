INTERESTING: From Sriti Jha to Neeharika Roy; most of Shabir Ahluwalia’s TV stints are with NEW ACTRESSES!

MUMBAI: Shabir Ahluwalia is one of the most loved and sought after actors our television industry can boast of.

He has worked very hard and has come a long way in his career. The audience certainly cannot have enough of him. He debuted with the show Hip Hip Hurray, but gained recognition from the television show Kahiin to Hoga.

Apart from this, Shabir has acted in many television series such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat , Kahi To Milenge, Kkavyanjali, Kasamh Se, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kayamath, Laagi Tumse Lagan and many more.

He has also anchored reality TV shows and appeared in a couple of Bollywood films titled Shootout at Lokhandwala and Mission Istanbul.

Well, currently he is renowned for playing the role of Abhi in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya opposite actress Sriti Jha and now, he is all set to enchant the audience with his stint in yet another path breaking show titled Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan opposite Neeharika Roy.

The one thing we noticed about Shabir is that he strikes an amazing chemistry with all his co-actors and most of them are fresh faces. When Kumkum Bhagya started, Sriti was not a very big name and was comparatively a fresh face in the industry. Her pairing with Shabir was loved a lot.

And once again we see him with yet another charming fresh face, Neeharika Roy.

Currently, the audience is loving the drama and the new pairing as well!

Keep reading this space for more information.



