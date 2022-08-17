EXCLUSIVE! Abhinav Kapoor opens up on Vikrant and Sara's wedding track in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, reveals that there is a lot of drama awaiting for the viewers

MUMBAI :Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been working wonders on small screens ever since the beginning.

The makers have introduced interesting twists and turns in the story to keep the viewers hooked to the screens.

We all know that the current track of the show is focussing on Priya and Ram trying to sort out things but more differences have developed between them.

On the other hand, the show gears up for Sara and Vikrant's wedding which will also witness several twists in the story.

Abhinav Kapoor who plays the role of Vikrant in the show opens up on his wedding track and much more.

What can the viewers expect from Sara and Vikrant's wedding track?

Sara and Vikrant's wedding track will be very interesting. Ater all the hurdles, the duo is all set to get married and enter into a new phase of their lives. A lot is going on between Vikrant and Sara. Their wedding track will witness lots of dramas, twists and turns.

How will Vikrant react when he comes to know that Sara has hidden the truth of Shivina's death?

There are lots of mysteries behind the drama going on. The viewers will get to see how Vikrant will react. From how much I know about Vikrant's character, he is Ram's best friend and always considered him as his brother. In fact, both of them are like family to each other and when Vikrant comes to know about the truth, he will be hurt. He will try to sort out things. He will be shocked to the core after learning the truth.

Will Ram misunderstand Vikrant for supporting the Sood's even after what happened to his sister Shivina?

Ram has always given a lot of importance to Vikrant in his life and his sister was very important to him. Since he didn't know what the truth was behind Shivina's death, it would be interesting to see how he will react after knowing the truth. I am sure there is a lot of drama awaiting in the upcoming episode. The viewers already know that Shivina's death was an accident and not a murder.

