Exclusive! Actresses Helly Shah and Barkha Sengupta get candid about their upcoming film Zibah, this is what they said!

MUMBAI: Zibah is a story of a strong and emotional relationship between a mother and her daughter. The story reflects how to stand together and face a very old and serious community practice "Female genital Mutilation".

In an exclusive interaction with us, Helly Shah and Barkha Sengupta talked about the character which they are playing, their reaction and much more.

Also read: WOW! Check out what Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 fame Helly Shah is doing as she makes her first appearance at Cannes

Barkha, tell us a little bit about the character and how much difficult was it for you.

Zibah is about female genital mutilation. Talking about the role, so yes it was difficult as I cannot imagine that something that happens anywhere in the world. I am the mother of a daughter in real life and just a thought of what my child goes through with something which Helly almost suffers, makes me feel cringe. So, it was completely difficult for me to perform as I was not convinced by it. Believing that something like this exists in this world was the tough part for me but the good part for me was that I did not believe in such practices and hence I protected my child. It is really heartbreaking that something like this happens to women or female for the sake of pleasure.

Helly, since you are doing this role which exists in today’s world, what was your reaction to the same?

So, when I read the script I literally got goosebumps. I did not know that something like that exists. I read a few articles and also Google on the same. But on the other side, I am very glad that I am part of this project which shows sensitive topics.

Also read: Mother-child relationship is the purest form of love: Barkha Sengupta

How did the roles affect you personally?

Barkha - I think women carry a lot of baggage, and especially in our country, where women are under pressure, we are judged, and justify each and every action of ours, we have to live life as per norms, otherwise, we are considered outcaste. So, there is so much baggage anyways, and I was like oh my god this too, got added as a perspective on what women generally go through, all over the world. I do consider myself a privileged woman but as a woman, the baggage we carry is added on and it is about the women and little girls going through it of taking away their rights. After returning home from shoot I used to see my daughter and I used to thank God as I can give her a better life.

Helly – So, during the entire process of the filming, I was learning about it. But honestly, I do not carry the baggage of the role at home. But yes I am very proud to be a part of this project.

Good luck, Helly and Barkha.

For more news and updates keep reading the space.