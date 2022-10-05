Exclusive! “Actually and ironically, I am very close to Ranbir aka Krishna Kaul and Prachi aka Mugdha Chapekar on the sets”: Kumkum Bhagya’s Khyaati Keswani aka Pallavi on completing eight years of the serial, and bond that she shares with the cast

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple of Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively.

Khyaati Keswani is one of the most popular actors on television today as she is immensely loved for her stint in Kumkum Bhagya as Pallavi. We connected with Khyaati wherein she expressed her feelings as the show completed eight years, and also revealed who is the closest to her on the set.

Kumkum Bhagya has recently completed eight years of its journey, how do you feel being its integral part?

Well, it is indeed a proud moment for all of us. It is not a small feat but in fact, it is a huge milestone that we have achieved. So, it is a very huge and proud moment for all of us and it is completely unbelievable for all. The kind of unity that all of us have on sets; the kind of stories we are coming out with is not actually surprising that we have completed eight long years.

So what would you like to say to the audience?

We are very grateful to all our fans, well-wishers, and the creative team for planning in such a way that the audience is hooked to it since its inception, and for loving and applauding us every single day.

Who is closest to you on the set?

Actually and ironically, I am very close to Ranbir aka Krishna Kaul and Prachi aka Mugdha Chapekar on the sets, and also Vikram and Shahana. But yes I am fond of Rhea as she has recently joined the team but yes we are good friends too.

