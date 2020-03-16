Exclusive! After my show ends, I would like to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’s Sneha Jain aka Gehna

We got in touch with the gorgeous Sneha Jain aka Gehna, who revealed her wish list and more.
MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha Jain as Gehna and Gautam Vij as Surya Seth in the lead roles. It has managed to grab audience attention since its launch and is doing well on the TRP charts.

We got in touch with the gorgeous Sneha Jain aka Gehna, who revealed her wish list and more.

What are your dreams?

So after my show ends, I would like to do Khatron Ke Khiladi. Moreover, I want to do web shows and South films. I would like to scuba diving, skydiving, and other adventurous activities.

What is your take on KKK, and whom are you supporting this season?

Rohit Shetty Sir is super talented, and he is one of the daredevils. He makes the show interesting, and his films are amazing. The show gives you an opportunity to overcome your fear. Well, it is too early to say about this season, but from the past seasons, I like Salman Yusuff Khan and Shweta Tiwari.

Any dream roles and directors?

Well, I would love to do a sports-centric role. As far as directors are concerned, I would love to work with Imtiaz Ali, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Dharma Productions, and Yash Raj Productions.  

