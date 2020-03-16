Exclusive! “All three of them are professional, they want to give the best shot”: Aadha Ishq’s Gaurav Arora on the best qualities of his co-actors Aamna, Kunal, and Pratibha

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Gaurav Arora spoke about the best qualities of his co-actors Aamna, Kunal, and Pratibha.
Gaurav Arora

MUMBAI: Voot Select’s new original series ‘Aadha Ishq’ is a story of a madly-in-love couple, Sahir (Gaurav Arora) and Roma (Aamna Sharif), and the complex aspects of forbidden love. Roma is in a loveless marriage with Milind (Kunaal Roy Kapur). Ten years later, Sahir is back in Roma’s life in order to seek revenge against her for her betrayal all those years ago.

New complications and developments arise when Roma’s headstrong, newly-adult daughter, Rene (Pratibha Ranta) falls in love with her mother’s former lover Sahir, who’s now her art professor at school.

Gaurav Arora is one of the most loved and followed actors in the industry.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, he spoke about the best qualities of his co-actors Aamna, Kunal, and Pratibha.

Tell us about the three favourite dishes of your co-stars.

Well for Kunal, it will be kabab, and chicken biryani. For Pratibha,I have a question, “Does she even eat?”, and for Aamna I feel she loves Chinese food a lot.

Any specific word or lines that the trio – Kunal, Pratibha, and Aamna - use very commonly?

Aamna uses the word Masallah a lot, Kunal has a way of talking (he is very humble, gentlemanly, kind, and polite) and Pratibha is full of energy and she likes balls of energy everywhere.

One thing you loved while working with three of them?

See, firstly all three of them are professional, they want to give the best shot of the work, they have the hunger for the work, it is a collaborative effort so you are as good as your co-actors, so I am thankful this was the cast we had. But on the set, it matters about give and take, so they are amazing and fantastic actors and human beings as well.

Good luck, Gaurav!

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Latest Video