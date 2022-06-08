EXCLUSIVE! Appnapan actor Jatin Shah opens up on the changing content on TV, expresses his desire to do a positive and heroic role after playing negative characters in shows

MUMBAI: Actor Jatin Shah who has been a part of several hit TV shows in his long career span is currently impressing us with his latest stint in his TV show Appnapan.

The actor has bagged a pivotal role in Sony TV's show Appnapan - Badalte Rishton Ka where he is portraying the role of Ranbir who is Pallavi's best friend.

The handsome hunk has recently entered the show and the viewers are in love with Jatin's character.

Apart from talking about his show, Jatin spoke to us about his views on the changing content on TV, his views on getting typecast and much more.

What kind of roles are you looking forward to in TV shows?

I want to do a love story where I get to play a hero. My mom always finds it difficult to see me portraying negative characters on-screen. Right now, my mom is very happy to see me playing Ranbir's character in Appnapan as it is a positive character.

Do you feel you are getting typecast for playing negative characters?

Yes, I do feel so. I haven't played a positive character for a long run in the show. So, my character is shown a positive one initially but eventually, it turns negative. If I get a chance, I would like to play a positive hero in the show.

What kind of changes have you seen in the content of TV?

The scenes which we used to shoot before were quite dramatic. Right now, the makers want the content as well as the drama to be very subtle and casual. It should look very natural. When I give auditions for web and films, they come to know that I am a TV actor as I am so used to performing dramatic scenes. I am loving shooting for this show as the makers have kept the drama very lowkey and everything is very natural. I am trying to adapt to these changes so that I don't face any problems in future when I take up something on the web and films.

