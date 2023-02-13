Exclusive! Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 fame Pooja Banerjee reveals how she manages work and her baby, check out

MUMBAI :Sony TV’s Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 recently went through a massive leap post which, the characters of Ram and Priya have left the show and while some characters were retained, we have seen some interesting new entries as well. The track of the show is now following the story of Ram and Priya’s daughters Pihu and Prachi, played by Pooja Banerjee and Niti Taylor and how they were taken under the wing of Hiten Tejwani (Lakhan Kapoor, Ram’s brother).

Pooja Banerjee is amongst the most talented actresses on television and has been part of many interesting projects over the years. She is known for her roles in Kumkum Bhagya as Rhea Mehra, Nivedita Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and shows like Nagarjuna and Chandra Nandini.

Recently Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and now that she is back on TV as Pihu Kapoor in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, she got candid as she answered the questions about balancing both work and her daughter.

1. How does Pooja the mother and Pooja the actress manage her life now?

Of course I don’t forget that I have a daughter, I bring her on set for few hours and have a crib made for her in my make up room, with the help of production. I don’t miss her a lot now since she is here and she plays with me and the actors as well and it will be smooth until she starts going to school.

2. So, when you are giving a scene on set, does your daughter become a distraction for you?

My daughter doesn’t come on set when we shoot, she remains in the makeup room since when I am giving a scene it could become difficult.

3. You are amongst one of those actresses who have changed the definition of motherhood being one of the mothers/ TV actresses who manage both; her child and work. Can you take some credit for that?

Honestly, I can’t take credits for anything since I am simply working and listening to my heart. If I feel I want to step out of the house and work, I am doing it. many people don’t have that option and don’t have those facilities so we can’t create comparisons. It’s about do you have a support system or do you want to.

