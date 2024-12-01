Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 17: A Glimpse into Arun Srikanth Mashetty's Personal Journey, Love, and Family Dynamics

In a recent exclusive interview, we caught up with Malak Mashetty, the wife of contestant Arun Srikanth Mashetty, who shared insights into her relationship.
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 continues to enthral audiences with its twists and turns, and the ongoing "Family Week" is adding emotional layers to the show. 

In a recent exclusive interview, we caught up with Malak Mashetty, the wife of contestant Arun Srikanth Mashetty, who shared insights into her relationship, the impact of Arun's participation on their lives, and a heartbreaking personal experience.

Q: You and Arun shared a strong bond evident in your YouTube videos. How has life been without him for three months?

Three months without him have been terrible. I am incredibly happy to finally meet him after such a long time. I expressed my love to him, and I am grateful to Bigg Boss for providing this opportunity for us to reconnect.

Arun entered the show when you were dealing with the aftermath of a miscarriage. Did you discuss it with him?

I told him not to dwell on it. I've made peace with the situation and left it in the past. When I saw him, I communicated that I was okay and urged him to focus on winning the show.

There was an uncomfortable conversation between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Can you shed light on that?

I encouraged Vicky to express more love towards Ankita. I felt their interactions didn't reflect a husband-wife relationship. Vicky agreed, and Ankita also expressed her agreement.

Besides Arun, who do you think will reach the finale?

I believe Munawar, Ankita, Ayesha, and Arun will be in the finale. Munawar has a substantial fanbase, and Ankita is playing well. Ayesha may have entered to spice up the show.

Who poses the biggest threat to Arun, and why?

Initially, Munawar seemed like a threat because he consistently nominated Arun. However, after I entered and spoke to Munawar, we made amends, potentially reducing the threat.

The Bigg Boss journey continues to unfold with emotions, challenges, and unexpected alliances, keeping viewers eagerly anticipating the next developments.

