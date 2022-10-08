Exclusive! “Career-wise I am hugely inspired by Aamir Khan“, says Vaishnavi Macdonald of Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Vaishnavi opened up on her inspiration, different variations in characters and much more.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 19:30
Exclusive! “Career-wise I am hugely inspired by Aamir Khan“, says Vaishnavi Macdonald of Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet

MUMBAI: In a very short period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show, which was launched a few months ago and features two Meets; Meet Ahlawat and Meet Hooda. Their on-screen chemistry is adored and loved by the audience. Fans find its story quite intriguing and unique.

Vaishnavi Macdonald is a brilliant actress. She has been seen in a number of projects and is currently also seen in Meet and Parineetii as well. Indeed, her warm personality is a visual delight when she is seen in Meet.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Vaishnavi opened up on her inspiration, different variations in characters and much more.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! When I shot for Banni Chow Home Delivery, I was quite surprised as my look was quite young, fresh and different; that is the USP of my character: Vaishnavi Macdonald on her experience shooting for the show

We have seen you playing different variation in the character so far, how do you manage it do so?

Well, in Meet I am playing the positive character but in Parineetii, I am playing completely a different character. It is really a challenge to me, so convincingly doing a role which is not in forte gives a lot of opportunities. It also gives you a dimension to your career as well and sometimes you get stuck in the cliché type.

Who has inspired you on your journey?

God Lord Jesus, my mother and my husband have inspired me indeed. But talking about the career-wise, I am hugely inspired by Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan Ji.

Also read:Exclusive! Actors Vaishnavi Macdonald and Aman Yatan Verma team up for 'Meri Rammaa – Sabse Special'

How is your role Anubha similar to your personality?

Well, with Ashi, it is my 2nd time teaming up and I feel that my both on-screen daughters Sharain aka Manushi and Ashi aka Meet are darlings so it gets reflected my personality on-screen.

Good Luck, Vaishnavi!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

meet badlegi duniya ki reet Zee TV meet hooda meet ahlawat ashi singh shagun pandey TellyChakkar spoiler alert vishal gandhi vaishnavi mcdonald pratham kuwar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 19:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
SEX APPEAL! Surbhi Chandna's paired outfits with bralets will sweep your attention in a blink
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read:...
TOO HOT TO HANDLE! These super SEXY pictures prove that Shweta Tiwari has aged like WINE
MUMBAI: Shweta is one such actress who doesn't need any introduction. She has proved her mettle in acting in several TV...
EXCLUSIVE! Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai's Karan V Grover and Sayli Salunkhe have intriguing advice for the fans
MUMBAI: Sandiip Sikcand brings a new show for Star Bharat titled Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, the concept and storyline are...
SEX APPEAL! Naagin 6 fame Gayathri Iyer oozes HOTNESS in these sexy pictures
MUMBAI: Gayathri Iyer is seen playing a pivotal role in Ekta Kapoor's popular fantasy fiction drama series Naagin 6.She...
Channa Mereya: Curious! Ginni wants to know the truth, plans something for Aditya
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
Raju Srivastava Health Update: Relieved! This is what comedian Raju Srivastava’s daughter has to say about her father’s cardiac arrest
MUMBAI: After the ace comedian Raju Srivastava was rushed to the hospital today after he allegedly suffered a mild...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Shilpa Shetty breaks a leg after performing an action sequence in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force
Shocking! Shilpa Shetty breaks a leg after performing an action sequence in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force
Latest Video