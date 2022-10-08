Exclusive! “Career-wise I am hugely inspired by Aamir Khan“, says Vaishnavi Macdonald of Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet

MUMBAI: In a very short period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show, which was launched a few months ago and features two Meets; Meet Ahlawat and Meet Hooda. Their on-screen chemistry is adored and loved by the audience. Fans find its story quite intriguing and unique.

Vaishnavi Macdonald is a brilliant actress. She has been seen in a number of projects and is currently also seen in Meet and Parineetii as well. Indeed, her warm personality is a visual delight when she is seen in Meet.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Vaishnavi opened up on her inspiration, different variations in characters and much more.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! When I shot for Banni Chow Home Delivery, I was quite surprised as my look was quite young, fresh and different; that is the USP of my character: Vaishnavi Macdonald on her experience shooting for the show

We have seen you playing different variation in the character so far, how do you manage it do so?

Well, in Meet I am playing the positive character but in Parineetii, I am playing completely a different character. It is really a challenge to me, so convincingly doing a role which is not in forte gives a lot of opportunities. It also gives you a dimension to your career as well and sometimes you get stuck in the cliché type.

Who has inspired you on your journey?

God Lord Jesus, my mother and my husband have inspired me indeed. But talking about the career-wise, I am hugely inspired by Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan Ji.

Also read:Exclusive! Actors Vaishnavi Macdonald and Aman Yatan Verma team up for 'Meri Rammaa – Sabse Special'

How is your role Anubha similar to your personality?

Well, with Ashi, it is my 2nd time teaming up and I feel that my both on-screen daughters Sharain aka Manushi and Ashi aka Meet are darlings so it gets reflected my personality on-screen.

Good Luck, Vaishnavi!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com