Exclusive! Certain rejections made me do this role: Akshit Sukhija aka Dr Ishaan Tandon of Fanaa

MUMBAI: Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, which was launched a few months ago, is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play the lead roles of Agasthaya and Paakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Paakhi's love interest, Ishaan. The show is based on the lines of the movie Darr. However, the entire concept hasn't been taken from the movie. Fanaa is produced by Gul Khan under the banner of 4 Lions Production.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Akshit Sukhija aka Dr Ishaan Tandon spilled the beans on facing rejections, success mantra and more.

Also read: Exclusive! I want to show a contrast with the earlier Ishaan: Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan's Akshit Sukhija aka Dr Ishaan Tandon on playing a grey role

What is your success mantra?

Well, there is no such success mantra, but if I talk about my new character it is very new and challenging to me. So, pre-shoot you imagine a lot of things but as you face it, it becomes more challenging.

Have you reviewed what you do while facing the camera?

Honestly, I do not review anything after giving the shot for any of the projects. It is like I just do whatever is best according to me.

Have you received any comments on your performance?

Well, before this role, I had auditioned for a character which was rough and tough. However, I got rejected because of my innocent roles. I was unaware of this rejection, I learnt about it from a friend who is a casting director. Certain rejections made me do this role. And I love this kind of role.

Good luck, Akshit!

