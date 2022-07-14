Exclusive! Certain rejections made me do this role: Akshit Sukhija aka Dr Ishaan Tandon of Fanaa

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Akshit Sukhija aka Dr Ishaan Tandon spilled the beans on facing rejections, success mantra and more.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 19:16
Exclusive! Certain rejections made me do this role: Akshit Sukhija aka Dr Ishaan Tandon of Fanaa

MUMBAI: Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, which was launched a few months ago, is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play the lead roles of Agasthaya and Paakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Paakhi's love interest, Ishaan. The show is based on the lines of the movie Darr. However, the entire concept hasn't been taken from the movie. Fanaa is produced by Gul Khan under the banner of 4 Lions Production.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Akshit Sukhija aka Dr Ishaan Tandon spilled the beans on facing rejections, success mantra and more.

Also read: Exclusive! I want to show a contrast with the earlier Ishaan: Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan's Akshit Sukhija aka Dr Ishaan Tandon on playing a grey role

What is your success mantra?

Well, there is no such success mantra, but if I talk about my new character it is very new and challenging to me. So, pre-shoot you imagine a lot of things but as you face it, it becomes more challenging.

Have you reviewed what you do while facing the camera?

Honestly, I do not review anything after giving the shot for any of the projects. It is like I just do whatever is best according to me.

Also read: Exclusive! I want to show a contrast with the earlier Ishaan: Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan's Akshit Sukhija aka Dr Ishaan Tandon on playing a grey role

Have you received any comments on your performance?

Well, before this role, I had auditioned for a character which was rough and tough. However, I got rejected because of my innocent roles. I was unaware of this rejection, I learnt about it from a friend who is a casting director. Certain rejections made me do this role. And I love this kind of role.

Good luck, Akshit!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

Colors Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan 3 Agastya Pakhi Zain Imam Reem Shaikh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 19:16

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Tanvi Malhara on her wedding sequence in Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: I'm going to shoot with the heavy bridal attire for at least two weeks, it's extremely exhausting as we shoot for almost 15 hours a day
MUMBAI: Beautiful diva Tanvi Malhara made her small screen debut with Colors' recently released show Muskurane Ki Wajah...
Shocking! Rakhi Sawant breaks down as she reveals that she is the sole reason why Adil’s sister is not getting married says “ People tell Adil that you are in a relationship with Rakhi and we can't get our son married in such a family why am I a terrorist
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines...
Exclusive! Certain rejections made me do this role: Akshit Sukhija aka Dr Ishaan Tandon of Fanaa
MUMBAI: Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, which was...
Exclusive! “I have worked really very hard to remove the tag of star son” Ranbir Kapoor
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of the actor Ranbir Kapoor titled Shamshera which also has Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in a...
Shocking! Kangana Ranaut gets trolled on the first look of movie Emergency, Netizens saying another disaster loading
MUMBAI:  Upcoming movie of Kangana Ranaut titled Emergency has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in...
What! Is everything okay between John Abraham and the makers of Ek Villain Returns? Read More
MUMBAI : The upcoming movie titled Ek Villain Returns has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was out....
Recent Stories
Exclusive! “I have worked really very hard to remove the tag of star son” Ranbir Kapoor
Exclusive! “I have worked really very hard to remove the tag of star son” Ranbir Kapoor
Latest Video