Exclusive! Dheeraj and Shraddha are good friends of mine; Tejasswi and Maheck are wonderful: Kundali Bhagya’s Manit Joura

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

There is a lot of drama happening as Manit Joura’s character Rishabh Luthra is back in action. It is shown that Rishabh is in trouble and Preeta aka Shraddha Arya is trying to save him.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Manit spoke about his journey so far, the show closest to his heart, and his bond with co-stars.

Tell us about your journey so far.

I started off my career back in 2006. I joined theatre, although people had the misconception that the son of a businessman will get into business. I sat with my father and told him politely that I cannot cannot connect with the business, so he understood my feelings and gave me the freedom to follow my gut feeling. I tried my hand at flying as well, but a friend of mine with whom I went to National School of Drama, saw a bulletin about actors being required. I called a few directors and DOPs, met them, gave auditions, and rehearsed for two months continuously. But that process was superb. So, after that, I did a few stage shows and later moved to Mumbai for pursuing my dreams. I did many fashion shows and shoots, but I was not satisfied. Gradually, I got offers for serials like 12/24 Karol Bagh. The journey started, and now, I am doing Kundali Bhagya, films, music videos, web shows, and more. But all these years, I learnt a lot of things about acting. The audition room became my classroom.

Any particular show of yours that is closest to your heart?

Kundali Bhagya and Prem Bandhan are the closest to my heart.

Any co-star of yours who is close to you?

To be honest, everyone is close to me. Dheeraj and Shraddha are good friends of mine; Tejasswi and Maheck are wonderful.

Good luck, Manit!

