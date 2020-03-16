Exclusive! Fashion is something that defines me as a person: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 actor Gautam Vig aka Surya Seth

Gautam Vig

Gautam Vig is one of the most talented actors in Indian television. He has worked in several television shows such as Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, Tantra, Naamkarann, and Ishq Subhan Allah. He started his career as a model and has been active in the television industry since 2016.

Currently, he is winning everyone’s hearts in Star Plus’ Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, where he is seen as Surya Seth. He stars opposite Sneha Jain aka Gehna.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Gautam Vig spoke about his fashion mantra and more.

Also read: Exclusive! My dream is to get launched as a Yash Raj hero: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 actor Gautam Vig aka Surya Seth

What is your fashion mantra?

I am passionate about fashion. When I was fat, I was not able to wear fashionable clothes. Bcause of that, I work so hard on my weight training. Honestly, I like wearing quirky and unique clothes. Fashion is something that defines me as a person.

What are your fashion must-haves?

I used to wear baggy denims and low-waist denims with chains in my early school days, but now, I have ripped denim, ripped t-shirts, long t-shirts, neon clothes, and big-dial watches. Simple is boring for me.

Also read: Oh No! Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2's Surya, aka Gautam Singh Vig is in a dilemma due to this reason

What are the brands you prefer?

I have a lot of watches of Gucci, Zara, and Jack & Jones. But frankly, brands do not matter to me. I wear whatever makes me feel good and suits me.

Good luck, Gautam!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video