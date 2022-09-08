Exclusive! “To get into the skin of the flirtatious guy was a big challenge for me” - Jahaan Chaar Yaar’s actor Nirbhay Wadhwa

In an exclusive interaction with us, Nirbhay shared how he bagged the role and also spoke about challenges and inspirations.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 22:52
Exclusive! “To get into the skin of the flirtatious guy was a big challenge for me” - Jahaan Chaar Yaar’s actor Nirbhay Wadhwa

MUMBAI: Jahaan Char Yaar is the journey of four married friends who set off to Goa seeking solace from their ordinary lives and find themselves in an extraordinary adventure. The film is all set to be released on 16 Sep 2022.

Nirbhay Wadhwa, who is one of the actors in the film, got candid about his upcoming film. Nirbhay has previously appeared in shows like Mahabharat, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Tenali Rama, Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh, and Vignharta Ganesha among others.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Nirbhay shared how he bagged the role and also spoke about challenges and inspirations.

Also read: Nirbhay Wadhwa roped in to play a pivotal role in the film Char Yaar

Tell us about the role which you are going to play in your upcoming project.

My role is about a boy residing in Goa and his name is Michael. He is quite stylish and flirty as well. And my scenes will be seen after the interval and this role is something which I have not done and this is something challenging as I have done mythological roles before.

How did you bag the role?

I bagged this role through Instagram, as I and Vishwas Ji were following each other on social media and he tagged me for the role, I had meetings with Soundarya Productions and got selected.

Also read: Nirbhay Wadhwa bags Sony TV’s Special Operation Team

What were the challenges you faced?

As I have only done mythological characters before therefore to get into the skin of the flirtatious guy was a big challenge for me. I had to remind myself and get into the character.

Good Luck, Nirbhay!!!

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates.

jahaan chaar yaar Nirbhay Wadhwa Swara Bhaskar Shikha Talsania Meher Vij Pooja Chopra Bollywood film exclusive interview TellyChakkar Bollywood Mahabharat Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman tenali rama Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Vignharta Ganesha TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 22:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Naagin 6 gets an extension; deets inside
MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is currently one of the most popular television shows. The gripping plot has been keeping the audience...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Aww! Armaan and Gungun to meet one last time, Armaan can’t see Gungun and Anubhav together
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Major Twists! Lakshmi gets electrocuted, Durga Devi arrests Balwinder
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
SHOCKING! Veteran actor Saibal Bhattacharya attempts suicide
MUMBAI: Saibal Bhattacharya is a renowned actor in the Bengali entertainment industry. According to the reports, the...
Exclusive! “I signed the web show because I was getting a chance to work with Gulshan Devaiah and everyone told me I would have to work double as he is a fabulous actor” - Drashti Dhami
MUMBAI: Drashti Dhami is a very successful and popular name in the world of the entertainment business and she has a...
Exclusive! “To get into the skin of the flirtatious guy was a big challenge for me” - Jahaan Chaar Yaar’s actor Nirbhay Wadhwa
MUMBAI: Jahaan Char Yaar is the journey of four married friends who set off to Goa seeking solace from their ordinary...
Recent Stories
Sad! Veteran actor Pradeep Patwardhan passes away at 65
Sad! Veteran actor Pradeep Patwardhan passes away at 65
Latest Video