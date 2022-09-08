Exclusive! “To get into the skin of the flirtatious guy was a big challenge for me” - Jahaan Chaar Yaar’s actor Nirbhay Wadhwa

MUMBAI: Jahaan Char Yaar is the journey of four married friends who set off to Goa seeking solace from their ordinary lives and find themselves in an extraordinary adventure. The film is all set to be released on 16 Sep 2022.

Nirbhay Wadhwa, who is one of the actors in the film, got candid about his upcoming film. Nirbhay has previously appeared in shows like Mahabharat, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Tenali Rama, Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh, and Vignharta Ganesha among others.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Nirbhay shared how he bagged the role and also spoke about challenges and inspirations.

Also read: Nirbhay Wadhwa roped in to play a pivotal role in the film Char Yaar

Tell us about the role which you are going to play in your upcoming project.

My role is about a boy residing in Goa and his name is Michael. He is quite stylish and flirty as well. And my scenes will be seen after the interval and this role is something which I have not done and this is something challenging as I have done mythological roles before.

How did you bag the role?

I bagged this role through Instagram, as I and Vishwas Ji were following each other on social media and he tagged me for the role, I had meetings with Soundarya Productions and got selected.

Also read: Nirbhay Wadhwa bags Sony TV’s Special Operation Team

What were the challenges you faced?

As I have only done mythological characters before therefore to get into the skin of the flirtatious guy was a big challenge for me. I had to remind myself and get into the character.

Good Luck, Nirbhay!!!

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates.